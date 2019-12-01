Rain showers, a t-storm possible, then a mix overnight Sunday

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain showers, a thunderstorm possible, chance snow mix after midnight, Lows 32-35.
MONDAY: Mostly AM snow, then a rain and snow mix, breezy, few flurries at night possible, Highs 36-40.
TUESDAY: Chilly and cloudy, flurries could happen very late, Highs 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Few flurries possible under a mainly cloudy sky, Highs 40-43.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 43-46.
FRIDAY: More clouds move in, Highs near 45.
SATURDAY: A Mostly sunny sky, Highs 44-46.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase, Highs 44-47.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

