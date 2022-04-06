(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: A warmer day is ahead. High of 65 degrees with mostly cloudy to overcast skies through the day. We will start to see rain this evening with some storms possible as well. Any storms should not be very strong as they move through.

Thursday: Starting off mostly cloudy but the sun will finally start to break through. There could be some showers first thing in the morning and a few scattered showers in the second half of the day. High of 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the forecast once again. High of 50 will be a bit cooler.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some showers and flurries possible. Any snow we see should not be impactful as it will not be that cold overall. High of 45.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 52.

Monday: Partly sunny, high of 68.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high of 71.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler