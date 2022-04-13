7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The most noticeable feature about today was how warm it was! Temperatures skyrocketed into the upper 70s toady with a few spots nearing 80 degrees. The morning hours showcased cloudy skies with a few peaks of sun early this afternoon. Then came the clouds and the spotty showers around 2/3 o clock. Additional rain showers will move in this evening as a potent cold front moves in from the west. A stray rumble of thunder could still accompany front, especially into early Thursday morning. Tonight, rain activity will stick around thanks to the advancing front. Rain totals will likely be around a quarter to half inch through Thursday afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s. Cooler weather is expected into the weekend.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain around for the morning hours. Most of the falling precip will start to wrap up around lunchtime with clearing conditions into the afternoon. Cloud coverage will start to thin out for the afternoon with temperatures staying in the lower 60s. A few rays of sun could peak out across the area. Cooler air will drop temperatures throughout the afternoon and evening. Overnight temps for Friday morning will drop into the lower 40s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is expected back in the forecast for the end of the week. FINALLY RIGHT? Temperatures will stay seasonably warm, maxing out in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for scattered rain showers in our area. This will not be a full day of rain, just hit or miss showers from the morning into the afternoon. High temperatures will sit around 60 degrees. Overnight temps will drop into the mid 30s to begin Sunday, meaning a stray snowflake is possible.

SUNDAY: Happy Easter! Most of the day should stay dry, so if you want to plan an outdoor Easter egg hunt, you should be okay to do so maybe just grab a jacket. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, maxing out in the lower 50s. Sky coverage will trend towards more sun than clouds as well.

MONDAY: Grey and overcast with a return of widespread rain likely. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Another chance for rain activity across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be much cooler, maxing out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: The trend for right now is mostly sunny skies. Hopefully it can stay that way. Temperatures stay cooler than average, as we max out in the mid 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey