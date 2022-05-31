(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and humid again. High of 89 degrees. The UV index is going to be very high so don’t forget to wear sunscreen and drink water.

Wednesday: Starting off the day with sunshine before clouds move into the area in the afternoon/evening. We will have some rain showers starting in the afternoon but mainly later in the evening. There should be a few storms in there as well with gusty winds and hail as the main concerns. High of 85 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers through the day. High of 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 74.

Saturday: Sunny, high of 76.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 80.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance a showers. High of 81.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler