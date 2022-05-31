(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and humid again.  High of 89 degrees.  The UV index is going to be very high so don’t forget to wear sunscreen and drink water.

Wednesday:  Starting off the day with sunshine before clouds move into the area in the afternoon/evening.  We will have some rain showers starting in the afternoon but mainly later in the evening.  There should be a few storms in there as well with gusty winds and hail as the main concerns.  High of 85 degrees.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with showers through the day.  High of 73.

Friday:  Mostly sunny, high of 74.

Saturday:  Sunny, high of 76.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 80.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance a showers.  High of 81.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler