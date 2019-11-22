Rain showers for Friday morning

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Few morning showers then clearing and dropping temperatures, Highs 52-54.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and much colder, Lows 27-29.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy again with afternoon rain, snow late, Highs 45-47.

SUNDAY: Finally some sunshine and drier, Highs 41-44.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and nice, Highs 49-51.

TUESDAY: Warming back up with broken clouds, Highs 54-57.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds return with scattered rain showers, Highs 49-52.

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, mainly dry, Highs 45-48.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman