Rain showers for Friday morning

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Few morning showers then clearing and dropping temperatures, Highs 52-54.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and much colder, Lows 27-29.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy again with afternoon rain, snow late, Highs 45-47.
SUNDAY: Finally some sunshine and drier, Highs 41-44.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and nice, Highs 49-51.
TUESDAY: Warming back up with broken clouds, Highs 54-57.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds return with scattered rain showers, Highs 49-52.
THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, mainly dry, Highs 45-48.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman