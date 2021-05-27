Rain Showers for our Friday

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: More clouds, cool and dry, Lows 56-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some soaking rains, Highs near 70.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 56-60.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 60-62.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 71-75.

TUESDAY: More clouds with some late-day showers, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few showers, Highs 75-79.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and dry, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

