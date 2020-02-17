Rain showers for our Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty showers, Lows 40-44.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 51-55.
WEDNESDAY: Flurries ending then sun/cloud mix, Highs 36-40.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy and colder, Highs 30-32.
FRIDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 35-39.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 44-48.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds becoming breezy, Highs 45-49.
MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 48-50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker