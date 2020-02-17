Rain showers for our Tuesday

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty showers, Lows 40-44.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 51-55.

WEDNESDAY: Flurries ending then sun/cloud mix, Highs 36-40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy and colder, Highs 30-32.

FRIDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 35-39.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 44-48.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds becoming breezy, Highs 45-49.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 48-50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

