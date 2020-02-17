Rain showers for our Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Areas of a.m. fog, dry day with clouds increasing, Highs 45-48. TONIGHT: Cloudy again with showers after midnight, breezy, Lows 38-41. TUESDAY: Rain likely, breezy, transitioning to PM snow mix, Highs 48-51. WEDNESDAY: Small chance for AM flurries, then some clearing, Highs 36-39. THURSDAY: A partly sunny sky but cold, Highs 28-31. FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny, nice and dry, Highs 35-37. SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, still dry and milder, Highs 44-47. SUNDAY: Several more clouds, warmer still, Highs 46-49.