7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Warmer air is on the way! High pressure will keep the clouds out of the way and southerly winds will bring in a warmer air-mass ahead of our next weather early Wednesday morning. Get out and enjoy the warmest day of the work week as our afternoon high temperature will be in the low to mid 70s. Breakout the sunglasses and the tank tops possibly because it will have that summer feel. Winds will be a bit more noticeable, blowing from the south around 10-15 mph with isolated gusts of 25 possible. As we head into the overnight hours, it is likely that rain showers start thanks to a passing cold front. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s, but that is about where our high temp will be tomorrow.