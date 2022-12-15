Well what was a pretty calm and quiet start to the week, has quickly become wet and is trending slightly active for the weekend possibly end of next week. We saw showers rolling through this morning with heavy showers out before even 5am. Some more are still possible for the rest of the day.

Thursday: Showers expected for the morning hours, but wrapping up as the sun comes on up. Expect clouds and drizzle throughout the rest of the day. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out, and we will keep our temperatures steady in the mid to low 40’s.

Friday: Mainly dry but mostly cloudy skies for our Feel Good Friday. We will see skies trying to clear out this evening, leading to some sunshine tomorrow morning. However we will see clouds thickening throughout the day. Expect to see your high temperatures right around 40 degrees. South of I-70 could sit in the low 40’s, while north of I-70 will likely sitting at 40 and in the upper 30’s.

Saturday: A few brief spotty light snow showers are possible vert early Saturday morning. Most of which will wrap up before the sun comes out. Not much in the way of accumulation is expect, but up to an inch is possible. So nothing that you will really have to shovel, if at all. Just a light coating that you may need to brush off your car if your heading out early Saturday morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with some snow flurries possible as well. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid to low 30’s.

Sunday: Showers clear out but clouds hang around. Mostly Cloudy for our day on Sunday. Expect high temperatures right around 30 degrees, with the chance to see some more snow flurries, mainly for the morning hours.

Monday: New week new weather pattern. We look to start off next week with some sunshine. Mostly sunny for our Monday with our high temperatures in the mid 30’s.

Tuesday: Temperatures slightly warm up and clouds start to increase. Partly Cloudy skies for our Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. So expect to see some clouds but also expect to see some sunshine.

Wednesday: Clouds continue to increase but temperatures look to decrease. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for our day on Wednesday with our high temperatures in the mid to low 30’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick