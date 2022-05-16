(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies for the first part of the day with rain showers. The rain will remain scattered as it moves through but could have a few heavier showers or storms embedded within. There could be some windier conditions and/or hail if a storm hits your neighborhood. From there we will see these showers ending in the early afternoon before the sun makes its way back out. The cold front that is giving us the rain will drop highs for the next several days. High of 69.

Tuesday: Mostly clear and cooler with a high of 70 degrees. Should be a pleasant day overall.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the second half of the day. High of 68.

Thursday: A chance for scattered showers through the day. High of 75.

Friday: Partly cloudy and much warmer with a high of 85 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 68.

