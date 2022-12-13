7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clouds were around early this morning with a clearing trend into the afternoon! It was rather nice to see a return of the sun-filled skies across the Ohio Valley as broad high pressure cleared out the skies this afternoon. It was bit of a chilly start, as we woke up to temperatures around the freezing mark and rebounded back towards the mid-40s this afternoon. In terms of the rest of the day, we will stay clear through the evening hours with a gradual increase in cloud cover for the overnight period. Tonight, clouds will start to approach thanks to our next weather system into the Ohio Valley. Overnight lows will range in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will blow form the northeast around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will start to increase west to east as we head through the day. Our next weather system (that originated in the Colorado Rockies) will be on the horizon, likely bringing rain showers to the Ohio Valley. A stray shower or two is possible for the afternoon, but the bulk of rain will move in late in the evening. The setup for accumulating freezing rain is expected across Southern and Central Pennsylvania and not impact our immediate area. Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s. Rain will continue on as we head into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Rain activity will increase as we head into the morning hours of Thursday. Winds will also increase and be breezy at times, with gusts of 30 mph possible. The forecasting challenge with this weather system is how much warm air aloft will change precipitation type? For us locally, I expect all the precip to fall as rain. There could be a few localized instances of freezing rain in some of our higher terrain areas, but most should stay as rain. The best chance for freezing rain to fall is across portions of Pennsylvania, west of Pittsburgh. Winter weather and colder air will be locked into our east. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 40s. Rain totals will range around one inch for the Ohio Valley from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Clouds will reign supreme across our area. Temperatures will start to trend seasonal, maxing out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will also start to die down.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with cooler air locked in. Temperatures will max out around the freezing mark. We could see a few scattered snow showers during the morning timeframe. This will not lead to accumulation.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with temperatures trending to be colder than the freezing mark.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds with sunshine back across the board. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey