Rain showers likely remain south

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM clouds with partial PM sun, decent feel, Highs 50-53.TONIGHT: Several clouds and still dry, Lows 37-39.TUESDAY: Milder again with few sprinkles in afternoon, Highs 56-59.WEDNESDAY: Some sun then few rain showers possible, Highs 52-55.THURSDAY: Flurry north then partly sunny skies, Highs 40-44.FRIDAY: Cooler with clouds and rain showers, Highs 40-42.SATURDAY: Cloudy with several rain showers, Highs 48-50.SUNDAY: Clouds hang around, much colder, Highs 31-33.