Rain showers likely remain south

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Milder again with few sprinkles south late morning, Highs 55-58.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly, Lows 33-36.
WEDNESDAY: Some sun then few rain showers possible, Highs 54-56.
THURSDAY: Flurry north then partly sunny skies, Highs 38-41.
FRIDAY: Cooler with clouds and rain showers, Highs 35-39.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with several rain showers, Highs 45-48.
SUNDAY: Clouds hang around with snow showers, Highs 31-33.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy still and cold, Highs 28-31.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman