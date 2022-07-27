(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Showers with a few possible storms are a part of the forecast today. It will not be pouring all day long, more so periods of rain through the day, main in the second half of the day. A good chance for rain remains late in the evening and overnight. Main concerns with this system will be the potential for some flooding since the ground is already saturated. It could also be gusty within any storms. High of 81 degrees and humid.

Thursday: A chance for rain showers through the day. It is looking like the best chance to receive any rain will be early in the morning and then in the evening. High of 82 degrees.

Friday: There is a chance for showers, mainly in the morning. A few could stick around as we get into the afternoon/evening but should be relatively light by that point. High of 78 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, high of 79 degrees. The humidity will still be around but should be a little less miserable.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 81. Some rain showers could start overnight into Monday morning.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 80 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler