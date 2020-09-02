Rain showers off and on and some possible afternoon storms likely

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: If you were awake early this morning you probably noticed some rounds of rain stroll through the Ohio Valley. The threat for rain showers will be prevalent off and on throughout the day. As we get into the afternoon, there could be some instances where we see the sun. That will allow the surface to warm the lower atmosphere and possibly produce a thunderstorm or two. We are in the lowest category for severe weather. We will remain with mostly cloudy skies with some breaks for sun. Have the umbrellas if you are heading out and about today. Highs around 82-84.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies are expected to blanket the Ohio Valley, similar to what we have seen the past few days. An approaching cold front will warrant the chance of seeing some showers and storms off and on throughout the day, so another day where the umbrella will come in handy. The mugginess will be sticking around as well. Highs around 80-82.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected with a chance of A.M. rain showers. We should clear out around lunchtime bringing us a good ladder half of the day. Highs around 78-80.

SATURDAY: The sun will return and brighten the day for an awesome weekend at the moment. Highs around 77-79.

SUNDAY: A beautiful looking day where we can enjoy the seasonable temperatures. Highs around 80-82.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy skies and a threat for some afternoon and evening showers and possible storms. Highs around 79-81.

TUESDAY: Broken clouds are expected and it should be a seasonable September day in the Ohio Valley. Highs around 79-78.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey