7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey skies were the dominant factor for most of the day today as cloud coverage returned ahead of our next weather system for the Ohio Valley. There was a slight chill in the air this morning, so a light jacket was probably necessary with no sun providing the true warm feeling. High temperatures today were in the mid to low 60s and it did not feel like that because of the missing sunshine. A few scattered rain showers moved into Southeastern Ohio this afternoon with the immediate Northern Panhandle also see scattered sprinkles. Tonight, cloud cover will stay put with rain activity likely starting after midnight. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 40s. Winds will blow from the east around 5-10 mph and become a bit breezier for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with off and on rain showers for the area. Rain will likely move in early in the morning, impact the AM commute with additional showers into the afternoon. There could be some pockets of heavy, steady rain as well. A few rumbles of thunder are possible for areas in Ohio through the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas along and west of I 77 in a Slight Risk for severe weather, or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storms that develop. The Northern Panhandle is outline in a one out of five for severe weather, with the same concerns. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Winds will likely be breezy, with gusts of 30 mph. Scattered rain showers will start to taper off overnight into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: More clouds and chances for rain, mainly for the morning. High temps will be in the lower 60s. Wind activity will start to die down as well. Colder air will start to seep into the region overnight with highs struggling to get out of the 40s and 50s for daytime highs this weekend.

FRIDAY: More clouds with a chance for rain showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 40s. Winds will likely get breezy again.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers across the board. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Overnight lows into Sunday could approach the freezing mark. No need worry, snowflake activity is not looking too promising right now.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with high temperatures a bit chilly, only maxing out near 40 degrees. Precip activity looks meek and minimal with high pressure returning to the area. It will be a colder start to the work week with Monday morning temps in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: A few rays of sun possible for the new week. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers across the region. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey