(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Starting off the day with a few peeks of sunshine and we should continue to see the sun trying to break through as we get through the day. A few very isolated sprinkles are possible this evening, but it is unlikely. High of 77.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with some showers and storms returning into the forecast in the evening. We could see a few showers starting in the late afternoon but most of the rain will be saved for tomorrow evening, late. There will likely be some storms embedded within this system which has us under a 2/5 risk for severe weather, main concern being gusty winds. High of 80.

Friday: The rain and storms continue overnight into this morning and will continue through the day. There is still the possibility for a few thunderstorms through the day but those will mainly be in the morning. High of 73.

Saturday: As a cold front sweeps through a couple leftover showers are possible through the day but not much is expected. Partly cloudy with a high of 72.

Sunday: Mostly clear, high of 80.

Memorial Day: Mostly clear, high of 85.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 88.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler