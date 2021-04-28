Rain showers return into your Wednesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Another warm day is on the way, but also the chances for rain will increase as the afternoon builds on. We kick things off this morning with very mild and warm air in place. Temperatures are about 15 degrees above average from our normal overnight lows and the warmer air will stick around for our high this afternoon. We will max out thermometers in the mid to upper 70s today. Another condition that we have not talked about yet in 2021 returns. Dew points or mugginess will make a guest appearance this afternoon, making it feel a bit sticky outside. The added moisture in the air could fire off a few storms this afternoon once the rain starts around 3/4 o clock. Areas in the Ohio Valley are in a Slight risk for severe weather, or a 2/5 on the severe weather scale. The primary threats are some gusty winds and the potential for hail. Winds will also play a factor, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 this afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours, rain showers will continue on through most of the day tomorrow. Lows bottom out in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: A grey and dreary day is likely in our region as rain showers will stick in the forecast. The low pressure system that swung through on Wednesday will keep rainy conditions and overcast skies around. A thunderstorm or two is possible in the afternoon as well. The Ohio Valley is in a Marginal risk for severe weather or a 1/5 on the severe weather scale. Temperatures will max out in the lower 70s or upper 60s. We will stick with breezy conditions as wind gusts could be upwards of 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers should wrap up by lunchtime with partly cloudy skies from there on out. Temperatures will max out in the lower 60s or upper 50s which is slightly cooler than average.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are likely for most of the day and we will stick with temps in the mid 60s for our afternoon high. A good day to get out and till the garden or cut some grass after a couple days of rain.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds to end the weekend. Temperatures max out in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be back in the mid 70s to start the next work-week. There is a chance for some afternoon showers for the region.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies linger around for your Tuesday and temperatures max out in the mid 70s. We have a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon hours.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey