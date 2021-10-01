Rain showers return Sunday and stay around for next week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Is anyone tired of this weather? If you ask me, ABSOLUTELY NOT. We do not see wall-to-wall sunshine this often in October so enjoy it while it lasts. A picturesque, sun-filled day all across the Ohio Valley as dominant high pressure is around. Hopefully you are a fan of that because it will likely stay sun filled and dry for tomorrow, before rain moves in. We have had brilliant sunshine and blue skies to end the work-week and that is likely once again tomorrow. Friday night football looks to be calm and cool for all! Just how we want it! Bring a jacket for after sunset (7:04 PM) because temps will drop after we lose the warmth of the sun. Clouds will remain at bay as we transition into the early morning hours tomorrow. Calm winds and clear skies will set up conditions for some river valley fog to form with some pockets being dense, pretty similar to what we had early this morning. The only real difference is that a few more clouds are expected tomorrow. Overnight low temps will be in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend. we could start to see more clouds building into the region with a change in wind direction. That also means we could feel a return of the muggy air sadly. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s for our afternoon high, which is warmer compared to most of the work-week. We will stay dry for the daylight hours with an increasing threat for rain as we head into the overnight hours to Sunday. Our next weather maker will likely produce rain showers early on Sunday and keep us grey and dreary to end the weekend.

SUNDAY: Let’s get the “bad” news out of the way first. Rain showers are returning to the Ohio Valley early on Sunday and will likely stay around for most of the next work-week even. The good news is, there will be some pockets/periods of the day that stays dry. However, not much of the sun will shine with thick overcast skies returning. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 70s for the afternoon high. Cloudy skies and rain showers will reign supreme into the next work-week.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers in our area. A steady, soaking rain is possible at times. High temperatures will max out in the lower 70s. It will also feel sticky with winds blowing from the southwest.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and dreary weather as we head into Tuesday. Scattered showers will be around during the AM hours with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s..

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the work-week. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 60s with a stray shower possible in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: We will keep a stray chance of seeing some rain in the forecast but hopefully drier weather comes back here soon. Temps get into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and possibly plagued with some rain showers. So far, this forecast has been full of tricks… where’s the treat? High temps in the low 70s once again.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey