Rain showers return to end the month of March

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: A low-pressure will start to swing in through the morning hours and we will deal with rain showers off and on to end the month of March. Keep the umbrella and rain jacket on hand for most of the day. We are just starting off the phrase “April Showers bring May flowers early”!. Temperatures early on this morning are holding on to the mid 60s but those will start to drop as the rain starts. Expect to see afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s before it gets cold in the evening. Winds will start to pick up and become more noticeable, blowing from the northwest around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight, there is a chance for snow flurries, as colder air funnels in. I do not expect to see much accumulation in the Ohio Valley, but enough to possibly coat the grasses in the ridges and hilltops.

APRIL: APRIL FOOLS’! Well not really, we are expected to see some passing flurries Thursday as much colder air pumps into the region. Expect at least an inch or less of snow accumulation in the area. The ground is warm enough that any snow that falls will melt rather quickly. High temperatures will be much colder, topping off in the mid to upper 30s for your high. BRRR. For perspective, the record coldest max temperature on April 1st was 32 back in 1919.Aside from the cold air, winds will be more prominent as well with gusts upwards of 25 mph.

FRIDAY: The colder air mass will linger around for our finally Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but the sunshine will return as high pressure will start to move back into the Ohio Valley. This will preview how the weekend looks, but with higher temperatures.

SATURDAY: A warmer air mass starts to work its way into the area, just in time for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s and the sunshine will be out as well. Enjoy the first weekend of April!

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely as the Easter Bunny makes his rounds across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be flirting with the mid 60s. It will be a nice way to end the weekend with the sun. The pleasant weather will continue into the next work-week.

MONDAY: A few more clouds are likely to start the next work-week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A nice warm trend is likely to continue for most of the work week.

TUESDAY: Sun filled skies with temperatures back in the lower 70s. Enjoy the warmth after we began the month near freezing.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey