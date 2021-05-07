Rain showers return to end the week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: We could not go more than 24 hours without precip this week thanks to a very active weather pattern. Unfortunately rain showers will be making their return this morning as well as again into the afternoon. This morning showers will develop out west and move into the panhandle and Southwest PA by the mid morning hours. Showers will be scattered in nature, but an overall dreary day is likely. We will not warm up too much either. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the mid 50s for our high. As we head deeper into the afternoon/evening, there is a chance for a stray storm or two. Most of us will see another brief round of rain before rain showers wrap up. Winds will keep us cooler, blowing from the northwest around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, lows will be in the upper 30s and we will once again see a chance for rain showers early on.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and the active weather pattern will continue. As of now, there is a chance we see some patchy showers in the AM hours and then some clearing out into the afternoon. Wall to wall sunshine is not likely but any break in cloud coverage would be nice. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s for our high.

SUNDAY: A dreary day is expected for your Sunday, as rain showers are likely to be around for most of the day. There could be a stray storm or two as well, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures max out in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: The active weather pattern looks to continue as rain showers are in the forecast for Monday morning. Once rain wraps up, we could see some rays of sun as weak high pressure builds in. Temps will be in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for your Tuesday. Temps will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the midpoint of the next work-week. Temperatures remain cooler than average, maxing out around 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase and we have a chance to see rain showers. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey