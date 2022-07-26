7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies across the Ohio Valley for our Tuesday. It was a rather grey day all around with not much weather action going on. Spotty showers started to bubble up for the afternoon hours, primarily south of I 70. Temperature wise, it was a bit more tame today compared to the last few days. We maxed out thermometers in the mid to upper 70s. It was a bit sticky though, dew point temperatures crept back above the 60 degree threshold. As we continue on through the evening hours, clouds will still be around with an isolated shower or two. Tonight, we will see the cloud cover around with an isolated round of showers as we head into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Overnight lows will be down in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Our next approaching weather maker will move through the Ohio Valley with prominent cloud cover. Rain activity will start to pickup for the second half of the day with a cold frontal passage. Rain totals into the evening hours will range around a half inch with some spots south of I 70 possibly receiving upwards of an inch and a half. Locally higher amount possible. We could see a few instances of flooding for our southern counties. Daytime highs will trend into the lower 80s. Winds could be a bit breezy at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10mph. Dew point temperatures will stay muggy.

THURSDAY: Grey and cloudy with an active air pattern overhead. Rain activity will trend back in the forecast for the day again, mostly in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It stays feeling sticky.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with spotty showers across the board. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s. The first day for the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival should trend dry with the only threat for rain being in the morning hours. A stray pocket of rain could fire up for the early afternoon. It will also be a bit muggy.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases mostly cloudy skies with high pressure starting to make an appearance. Sky coverage will be cloudier than not, but there will be filtered sunlight throughout the day. We will max out thermometers in the lower 80s to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: A few less clouds in the skies, but still filtered sunlight across the land. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. We will likely continue the trend of muggy conditions through the end of July.

MONDAY: Happy August Ohio Valley! Unfortunately, the start of school will be here before we know. Not the popular opinion I know, but just has to be said. In terms of weather, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers once again. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a return of spotty showers. Daytime highs will start to trend warmer as we head into the early portions of August, maxing out in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey