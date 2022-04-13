(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Cloudy to start the day before rain showers start to move in. These will start around lunchtime and there could be a few heavier showers or storms embedded within them. It will be more scattered showers, not heavy rain all evening. These will last overnight into Thursday morning. It will also be windy with wind gusts up to 30mph. High of 75.

Thursday: Starting off cloudy with some rain showers. These will taper off around 8-10am before the sun makes an appearance in the afternoon. High of 61.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High of 65.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some showers in the morning. These should end around lunchtime. High of 59.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 52.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. High of 54.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for some showers. High of 50.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler