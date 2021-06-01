Rain showers return Wednesday

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: More clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows 55-59.

WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 70-74.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 71-75.

FRIDAY: Some sunshine with a shower or two, Highs 77-80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 81-85

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with late-day showers, Highs 84-88.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little hotter, Highs 85-89.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

