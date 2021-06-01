Rain showers return Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows 55-59.
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 70-74.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 71-75.
FRIDAY: Some sunshine with a shower or two, Highs 77-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 81-85
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with late-day showers, Highs 84-88.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little hotter, Highs 85-89.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker