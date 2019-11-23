Rain showers Saturday night, then changing to a mix

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain changing to sleet, overnight wintry mix to AM snow showers, windy, Lows 30-34.

SUNDAY: AM flurries, mostly cloudy then a gradual clearing, windy, Highs 42-44.

MONDAY: A little warmer, partly sunny, Highs 50-23.

TUESDAY: Broken clouds and very nice, becoming cloudy and windy by night, Highs 55-57.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers, breezy, then mostly cloudy in the evening, Highs 51-55.

THANKSGIVING: Cool but staying dry, mainly cloudy, Highs 43-45.

FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, Highs 45-47.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, slight chance for precipitation, Highs 46-48.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler