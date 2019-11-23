Rain showers Saturday night, then changing to a mix

TONIGHT: Rain changing to sleet, overnight wintry mix to AM snow showers, windy, Lows 30-34.
SUNDAY: AM flurries, mostly cloudy then a gradual clearing, windy, Highs 42-44.
MONDAY: A little warmer, partly sunny, Highs 50-23.
TUESDAY: Broken clouds and very nice, becoming cloudy and windy by night, Highs 55-57.
WEDNESDAY: Rain showers, breezy, then mostly cloudy in the evening, Highs 51-55.
THANKSGIVING: Cool but staying dry, mainly cloudy, Highs 43-45.
FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, Highs 45-47.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, slight chance for precipitation, Highs 46-48.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

