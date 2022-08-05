(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Periods of showers and storms are around for the day once again. There will be a lot of times when it is not raining, but there will also be times when it will be heavy. Flooding is still a concern since the ground cannot take more water. Clouds should start to break a bit as we get into the evening, but I would not count of an overall sunny day. Much cooler today with a high of 80 degrees but still very humid.

Saturday: Scattered showers will be around for the day. The best chance for rain is in the afternoon/evening. We should see some sunshine trying to make its way out in the evening, but it will overall be a mostly cloudy day. High of 83.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. Best opportunity for the showers is in the afternoon. High of 85 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers around as a cold front passes through. High of 83.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High of 80.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight possibility of showers in the morning, but this should be a mainly dry day. We will iron out the timing as we get closer. High of 81.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler