(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Rain showers are going to be the story for the day today. Starting off the morning with showers and a few possible storms before getting a break at times later this morning/afternoon. We still hold onto the chance for showers through the day, but it will become much for scattered in the second half of the day. Main concern as this moves through is gusty winds. High of 74.

Wednesday: A mixture of clouds with some sunshine for the day. We should see the sun *trying* to make its way out at times. Rain chances return in the evening with rain showers becoming likely later in the evening. High of 79.

Thursday: The showers from the night before will wrap up very early in the morning before most people head out the door. Gradual clearing through the day will give us partly cloudy skies. High of 75.

Friday: Partly sunny skies with some spotty showers popping up in the afternoon/evening. High of 75.

Saturday: Showers and storms are likely again for the first day of the weekend. High of 72.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 73.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler