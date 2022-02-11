7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Quite a beautiful start to the finally Friday everyone! The sunshine was out, the temperatures were very warm for this time of year, and it felt like quintessential Spring. However, Mother Nature will flip the switch back to Winter by the second half of the weekend. Cloud coverage became a bit more widespread this afternoon with rain showers advancing through Ohio. They will likely pass-through dinner and linger around into the early morning hours tomorrow. Our maximum high was closer to the upper 50s! We will not stay around with that for long, so hopefully you were able to enjoy some of the warmth. As the overnight hours come upon us, the rain showers will stay around, and wind will stay breezy. A general southwesterly wind with gusts of 25 mph are likely. After the cold front passes through, we will shift and blow from the northwest for tomorrow. A changeover from rain showers to a few flurries are possible with any residual moisture.

SATURDAY: High temperatures will be reached just after midnight around 40 degrees with falling temps into the afternoon as colder air moves in. A changeover to a wintry mix is expected as we head into the morning hours tomorrow. We will see a combination of snow and rain moving in mainly in the morning, but a possible leftover flurry cannot be ruled out for the afternoon. A return of mid teen temperatures is what we will wake up to on Sunday.

SUNDAY: Calmer weather compared to Saturday, but it will be colder. Mainly cloudy with a few rays of sun possible. High temperatures will return to the chilly side, maxing out in the mid 20s. Winds could make it feel slightly cooler. A stray pocket of flurries is possible late in the afternoon and early evening thanks to an upper-level disturbance.

MONDAY: Valentine’s Day – Partly cloudy for the new week with high pressure moving in. This will keep us quiet in the weather department for a few days. High temperatures will be around the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as temperatures return to the mid/upper 30s. Weather conditions will start to shift towards gloomy and grey later in the week as our next system moves in.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers will return for the back half of our Wednesday. Most of the day stays dry, then later in the evening we will see a return of precip. Temperatures will warm and max out in the mid 50s. Winds will likely be breezy.

THURSDAY: Our next weather disturbance will likely move into the Ohio Valley starting today. A cold front will move through and bring widespread rain thanks to the area. Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s with breezy winds likely staying around.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers are possible for the end of the week. Still too far out to full pinpoint when rain will end. Maximum temps will be in the mid 40s with colder air likely to funnel in after.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey