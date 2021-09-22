Rain showers today with a few feisty storms possible this afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Happy Fall Ohio Valley! The autumnal equinox officially takes place at 3:21 PM and we will switch the season over to Fall. As for the weather today, nothing cool and soothing, more so adventurous. A complex weather maker will make its way into the Ohio Valley. A cold front will push through the region and change up the rather stagnant air pattern we have dealt with the last few days. This cold front will also interact with an upper level low pressure system and provide the chance for some severe weather, mainly this afternoon. We are in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds, downpours and flash flooding, as well as the possibility for a tornado or two. This system is dynamically driven with high winds through the upper levels of the atmosphere. As this cold front approaches, we could see some partial clearing. If that occurs, towering thunderstorm development is likely. Will have to monitor this as the morning progresses. The best timeframe for rain showers will be in the mid morning hours with a better chance once the cold front approaches this afternoon and evening. A good, soaking rainfall is likely with rainfall estimates upwards of an inch with locally higher amounts expected. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s before plummeting once the front moves through. Winds will also play a factor today, blowing from the southeast around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. Tonight, scattered showers will be around with breezy conditions likely to stay as well. Overnight lows will plummet down to the lower 50s to begin your Thursday.

THURSDAY: A few showers are possible in the AM hours as this front finally lifts out of the area. We will stay rather cloudy and not see much of the sun until later in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s with flannel weather being a topic of discussion. It will be officially Fall, so I don’t see why not right? We will start to dry out as we approach the end of the work-week.

FRIDAY: For your finally Friday, improvement comes from the weather department. Broad high pressure will build into the region and start to erode the thick cloud deck the Ohio Valley has dealt with. More sunshine is in the forecast, but not much warm air. High temps will be in the upper 60s. Fantastic Friday night football weather is expected all throughout the Ohio Valley.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are likely as we head into the fabled weekend. We will mix in some rays of sun with clouds around still. We will stay with temperatures just below 70 degrees. A few rain showers are possible in the afternoon hours.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will hover around 70 degrees. Dry weather will likely stick around as we push into the next work-week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice as we jump into next week. High pressure will keep the skies blue and the sun around. Temperatures max out in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: A few more clouds in the skies compared to rays of sun. Temperatures will inch their way back into the mid 70s for our afternoon high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey