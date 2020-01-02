Rain showers until Saturday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with rain showers, Lows 43-47.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 50-54.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers to snow showers, Highs 48-50.
SUNDAY: Snow showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 38-40.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few flurries, Highs 40-42.
TUESDAY: More clouds with a winter mix developing, Highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 30-34.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 36-40.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker