Rain showers until Saturday afternoon

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM sun, PM clouds, milder, rain showers by evening, Highs 48-51.TONIGHT: Steady rain showers, between a quarter and half an inch, Lows 40-42.FRIDAY: Cloudy with light rain likely, but mild, Highs 50-52.SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain showers changing to snow, Highs 45-48.SUNDAY: Clouds remain, cooler again with stray flurry, Highs 37-39.MONDAY: Peeks of sun, snow showers by nighttime, Highs 39-42.TUESDAY: Broken clouds at times, shower or snow flurry, Highs 37-39.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies, staying colder, Highs 35-37.