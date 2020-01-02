Rain showers until Saturday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with rain showers, Lows 43-47.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 50-54.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers to snow showers, Highs 48-50.

SUNDAY: Snow showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 38-40.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few flurries, Highs 40-42.

TUESDAY: More clouds with a winter mix developing, Highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 30-34.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 36-40.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter