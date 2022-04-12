7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Overall, it was a pretty nice day for our Tuesday. The early morning hours had rain activity around, but the skies started to partially clear around lunchtime. There was also a noticeable bump in temperatures today too, as daytime highs were in the upper 60s with a few reports of 70 degrees across the Ohio Valley. This afternoon featured partly cloudy skies and calm winds. We will see a return of grey and cloudy conditions through the overnight hours. Tonight, clouds increase with the mild air mass still intact. Low temperatures into Wednesday morning will dip down into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sky coverage turns grey yet again for mid-week, with a return of rain. This will not be a complete washout, but scattered rain showers off and on for the morning, but mainly for the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will approach the mid 70s with winds starting to increase for the second half of the day. Wind gusts could approach 30 mph. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, mainly for the afternoon/evening.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few pockets of rain for the morning hours. Cloud coverage will start to thin out for the afternoon with temperatures staying steady in the lower 60s. A few rays of sun could peak out across the area. This will start our downward trend in temps through Easter Weekend and next week.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is expected back in the forecast for the end of the week. Temperatures will stay in the seasonable category, maxing out in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for scattered rain showers in our area. This will not be a full day of rain, just hit or miss showers from the morning into the afternoon. High temperatures will sit around 60 degrees. Overnight temps will drop into the mid to upper 30s to begin Sunday.

SUNDAY: Happy Easter! Most of the day should stay dry, so if you want to plan an outdoor Easter egg hunt, you should be okay to do so. Sky coverage will trend towards more sun than clouds as well. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, maxing out in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of widespread rain likely. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Another chance for rain activity across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be much cooler, maxing out in the upper 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey