Rain showers will move in later this week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Blue skies and sunshine, just like the last week for the Ohio Valley is how we kick started the day. However, a few clouds started to build in this afternoon, and they will become more widespread through the evening hours. We will stay sunny till sunset today, but then conditions will turn a bit darker. Good news is, we will not see much in regard to precip today or tomorrow. High temperatures so far this afternoon reached the mid to upper 60s once again. We will only drop to temps in the mid 40s through the overnight hours. Some patchy AM fog is possible, especially along the Ohio River.

WEDNESDAY: Lower 60s will remain our high temperatures with partly cloudy skies around the region. We will mix in sun and clouds for most of the day. A cold front will likely move in, but with dry air aloft there will be a low threat for rain. Our next widespread chance for rain will come late in the evening Thursday.

THURSDAY: Thank you to all the men and women who proudly served and defended our country. In terms of your weather, things will start to change. As we head into Thursday, we will see a better shot for rain showers, mainly in the evening hours. High temps warm all the way up towards the upper 60s with cold air rushing in overnight. It will be an active end to the workweek. Winds will likely start to pickup later in the afternoon. ahead of the cold front.

FRIDAY: Clouds will dominate the AM hours, then weather conditions will improve where a few rays of sun are possible in the afternoon. We will likely see periods of rain in the AM hours as a central area of low pressure moves in. Colder air will rush in, only allowing temps towards the mid 50s, which is on par for average. Winds will also likely be a bit breezy. It will be back to cold overnight hours.

SATURDAY: Clouds will likely dominant the skies for the next few days. We could see some scattered showers across the region as well. We will put the high only in the mid to low 40s. There could be a few snow flurries fall in the area early Saturday morning.

SUNDAY: Another chance for snow flurries return late Sat night into early Sunday morning. Not everyone will see snow and there is no threat for anything measurable. High temps will be chilly, only maxing out in the lower 40s. Clouds will reign supreme.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We will once again see a chance for rain. High temps only in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: A possible end to the grey weather. We could mix in a few rays of sun with that cooler air around. High temps hover in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey