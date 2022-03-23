(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Showers started early this morning and will last throughout the day today. We will see some storms possibly mixing in with the rain showers around 5pm this evening and tapering off around 10pm-12am. There is the possibility for a few severe storms in the region with the primary concerns being gusty winds (up to 30-35mph), followed by hail and localized flooding. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Most in our region are at a 1 or 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. High of 67.

Thursday: The sun should start to makes its way out a little bit more with a few showers possible in the early morning and in the late evening. High of 60.

Friday: A chance for rain showers is back in the forecast as temperatures drop to just below 50. It will again be a breezy day.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with probably rain showers with possible snow flurries. High of 46.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, high of 52.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler