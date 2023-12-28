WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are rounding up 2023 with a return of an active weather pattern across the Ohio Valley, which will bring grey skies, seasonal temperatures, and the setup for rain and snow showers.

The Setup

An upper level low pressure system that has been sitting through the Central Plains since Christmas is slowing advancing its way into our region.

As this system approaches, we will be under the influence of grey skies and an active weather pattern through New Year’s Weekend.

Rounds of light rain and snow showers/flurries will be rolling through the Ohio River Valley, but not lead to much in the form of accumulating snow. Best chances for snow accumulation is to our southeast and on hilltops/high grassy areas. A light coating on your car windshield is also possible.

Predictor does not expect to see much in the way of snowfall through Monday, when our next rinse and repeat type system moves through.

Our next round of precip Sunday night into Monday morning could see a few organized bands of lake effect snow showers, which could alter snow totals. This is something worth following along with us for updates.