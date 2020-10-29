Rain started this Thursday morning and wont be ending until tomorrow

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: One positive fact about this Thursday is that we will be only 4 weeks away from Thanksgiving! I can already smell the turkey….. Now for some bad news regarding weather. Break out the umbrellas and I hope they were able to get a good stretch in, they will be working for at least 24-36 hours if you are out and about. If you don’t have to be outside today, maybe stay in and get some chores done in the house or apartment. Rain, rain, and some more rain will be falling from the skies this morning and extending all the way into the afternoon. We will also notice the winds today to add to our misery. Winds will blow from the north around 7-12 mph with gusts upwards of 25mph. However, there is a chance for some break in action as we head into the late afternoon and early evening. There will be a final push as we head into the overnight hours. Once this is all said and done, models are estimating an inch to 2 inches of rain from this system. We will not be warming up much from where our overnight low is on Wednesday. Highs will be around 52-54.

FRIDAY: Rain showers will be wrapping up by Friday morning. Afterwards, clouds will try to thin out, but we will be left with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be around 47-49, which is chilly. Break out the scarves and boots because overnight lows will approach the freezing mark. Curl up by a fire and drink something warm.

SATURDAY: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny skies will welcome in the weekend. It will be a good day to go to the pumpkin patch for that last second pumpkin carving. It will be jacket and flannel weather for sure with highs around 52-54. Trick or treaters may want to wear a jacket under their costume.

SUNDAY: November welcomes in the end of Daylight Saving time so turn those clocks back an hour and enjoy that extra hour of sleep. I know I will! Weather wise we see mostly cloudy skies and Fall-like temperatures. There is a chance for some late afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be around 55-57.

MONDAY: The beginning of the new work week showcases partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures for the first week of November. Highs expected to be cold, around 43-45 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and staying dry. We start a trend of warming temperatures. Highs around 50-52.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and blue skies will be a welcome sight for the Ohio Valley after this past week of gray and cloudy skies. High temperatures around 56-58.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey