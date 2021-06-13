Rain starts off the week with more sunshine in your forecast

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: High of 79 degrees with partly cloudy conditions. There should be some thunderstorms in the second half of the day. The humidity will finally start to drop off.

Tuesday: 75 for the high temperature and a chance for some showers and storms through the day. Otherwise, we will see a good amount of sunshine in the forecast with some clouds in the sky.

Wednesday: A much drier day with dewpoints dropping significantly and a high of 73. Sunny skies.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 75.

Friday: High of 81 with a chance for some showers in the afternoon and evening. A few clouds will return to the forecast.

Saturday: High of 79 with some rain possible. Partly cloudy.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler