Rain starts off the week with more sunshine in your forecast

Weather
Monday:   High of 79 degrees with partly cloudy conditions.  There should be some thunderstorms in the second half of the day.  The humidity will finally start to drop off.

Tuesday:  75 for the high temperature and a chance for some showers and storms through the day.  Otherwise, we will see a good amount of sunshine in the forecast with some clouds in the sky.

Wednesday: A much drier day with dewpoints dropping significantly and a high of 73.  Sunny skies.

Thursday:  Sunny with a high of 75.

Friday:  High of 81 with a chance for some showers in the afternoon and evening.  A few clouds will return to the forecast.

Saturday:  High of 79 with some rain possible.  Partly cloudy.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy with a high of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

