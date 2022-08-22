(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and storms around the area. There will also be some fog around in the morning. The best chance for the storms will be in the afternoon/evening. We are not expecting any severe storms, but minor localized flooding is possible. The sun will still come out through the day so it should be decent, but not great. High of 77 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies for the day. There could be a few stray showers in the area but it will not be a rainy day overall. High of 80 degrees and lower humidity.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 84 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High of 82 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High of 82 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High of 85 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler