(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Rain showers through the entire day with a few storms possible. Half of our area is at a 1/5 risk for severe storms. The main concern with this is localized flooding due to a total of 1-1.5 inches of rain falling. Those who have the heavier showers/storms could see up to 2 inches total. This will cause the Ohio River to rise to 28.8 feet this weekend which is at the low end of the action stage. Other concerns are gusty winds and isolated severe storms. High of 67.

Saturday: Rain showers will start the day and fall apart as we get into the afternoon. A few sprinkles could last through the evening but will be very scattered. High of 59 and still breezy.

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy, high of 63.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 73.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 77.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 79.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler