(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies as we go through the day ahead. There is the chance for some scattered showers around the region today. It will not be raining most of the day, but some of those showers could be heavier so be aware of possible localized flooding if it does. High of 86 degrees and very humid. Feels like temps will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers. The best opportunity for showers and storms starts in the afternoon and picks up late in the evening. Again, heavy downpours are possible and could cause localized flooding. High of 81 degrees.

Wednesday: Skies will start off cloudy with the chance for some showers. The clouds will start to break as we go through the day and warm up to a high of 79 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. This is where the forecast starts to turn as the humidity and temperatures start to drop with sunshine.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 77 degrees. Much less humid and just a great day.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 78 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 80 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler