Rain, then snow showers later Saturday night

TONIGHT: Rain showers, then becoming all snow showers later, Lows 29-32.
SUNDAY: Snow showers, cloudy and chilly, Highs 37-39.
MONDAY: AM snow flurries, gradually drying up, Highs 38-40.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a stray flurry possible, Highs 37-39.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs 36-38.
THURSDAY: Breaks of sunshine, Highs 38-41.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, PM rain and snow, Highs 42-44.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, chance for rain and snow, Highs 43-45.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

