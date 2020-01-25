Rain, then snow showers later Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Rain showers, then becoming all snow showers later, Lows 29-32.
SUNDAY: Snow showers, cloudy and chilly, Highs 37-39.
MONDAY: AM snow flurries, gradually drying up, Highs 38-40.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a stray flurry possible, Highs 37-39.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs 36-38.
THURSDAY: Breaks of sunshine, Highs 38-41.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, PM rain and snow, Highs 42-44.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, chance for rain and snow, Highs 43-45.
