Rain to kick off Halloween weekend

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Cloudy skies with rain through the day. The bulk of the rain will fall before 3pm, with showers to follow. High of 59.

Saturday: Cloudy with on-and-off showers throughout the day. High of 56. There will unfortunately be scattered showers during trick-or-treating.

Halloween: A few showers in the morning and then skies will start to clear some. Trick-or-treating should be clear of any rain! High of 58.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 57.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, high of 52.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, high of 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, high of 49.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler