Rain to kick off Halloween weekend

(7 Day Forecast)
Friday: Cloudy skies with rain through the day. The bulk of the rain will fall before 3pm, with showers to follow. High of 59.
Saturday: Cloudy with on-and-off showers throughout the day. High of 56. There will unfortunately be scattered showers during trick-or-treating.
Halloween: A few showers in the morning and then skies will start to clear some. Trick-or-treating should be clear of any rain! High of 58.
Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 57.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, high of 52.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, high of 50.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, high of 49.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler