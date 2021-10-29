Rain to kick off Halloween weekend

Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday:  Cloudy skies with rain through the day. The bulk of the rain will fall before 3pm, with showers to follow.  High of 59.

Saturday:  Cloudy with on-and-off showers throughout the day.  High of 56.  There will unfortunately be scattered showers during trick-or-treating.

Halloween:  A few showers in the morning and then skies will start to clear some.  Trick-or-treating should be clear of any rain! High of 58.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 57.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, high of 52.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, high of 50.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, chance showers, high of 49.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

