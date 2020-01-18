Rain to snow showers on a cold and windy Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Rain showers then snow showers after midnight, little accumulation, cold and windy, Lows near 20.
SUNDAY: Few snow showers possible, windy and frigid, Highs 24-26.
MONDAY: AM snow flurries, staying cold, Highs 26-28.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, Highs near 28-30.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, Highs 35-37.
THURSDAY: Not as cold, broken clouds, Highs 41-43.
FRIDAY: Milder, rain moves in by afternoon time, Highs 48-50.
SATURDAY: Rain showers, possibly a rain/snow mix by nighttime, Highs 46-48.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler