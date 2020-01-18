Rain to snow showers on a cold and windy Saturday night

Hi! Doctor Dave here with a weather update. Winter weather advisory expires at 1 pm. Patchy light freezing rain and ice pellets will change over to all rain by afternoon. As of 10 am, the advisory has been cancelled for Tyler, Pleasants Counties in West Virginia and Washington and Morgan Counties in Ohio.

Thermometers are slowly rising as we move through the morning hours. Much warmer air blows into the area this afternoon. Winds will pick-up in speed this evening and then shift in direction.