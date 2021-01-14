Rain to Some Light Snow Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles by Dawn, Lows 31-35.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain to snow showers, Highs 41-45.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a dusting of snow, Highs 34-38.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold with a flurry or two, Highs 33-37.
MLK DAY: Periods of sunshine with some flurries, Highs 32-36.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds and still cold, Highs 34-38.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 36-40.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with light snow to rain, Highs 41-45.
