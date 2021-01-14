Rain to Some Light Snow Friday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Another day where the weather will not be as bad as what we saw all of last week. Patchy clouds will blanket the region once again with glimmers of sunshine expected to mix in also. Instead of the overcast and grey sky rut, we are now in the partly cloudy one. At least we are able to see periods of sun at times, so that means we are looking on the bright side. We will also continue on with temperatures in the mid to low 40s for our high. Winds will be blowing from the southwest once again around 5-10 mph with isolated wind gusts of 20 possible.