Rain today, but sunshine tomorrow

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Rain holding on throughout the day, tapering off overnight. Overcast skies with breezy conditions. Winds out of the NE at 16-18pmh and gusts up to 36mph beginning in the afternoon and going overnight.

Friday: Clouds will clear throughout the morning giving us sunny skies by the afternoon. High of 45.

Saturday: Sunny, high of 55.

Sunday: Sunny, high of 61.

Monday: Sunny, high of 62.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high of 65.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high of 66.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler