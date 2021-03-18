Rain today, but sunshine tomorrow

Weather
Thursday:  Rain holding on throughout the day, tapering off overnight.  Overcast skies with breezy conditions.  Winds out of the NE at 16-18pmh and gusts up to 36mph beginning in the afternoon and going overnight. 

Friday:  Clouds will clear  throughout the morning giving us sunny skies by the afternoon.  High of 45.

Saturday:  Sunny, high of 55.

Sunday:  Sunny, high of 61.

Monday: Sunny, high of 62.

Tuesday:  Partly sunny, high of 65.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high of 66.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

