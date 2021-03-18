Rain today, but sunshine tomorrow

(7 Day Forecast)
Thursday: Rain holding on throughout the day, tapering off overnight. Overcast skies with breezy conditions. Winds out of the NE at 16-18pmh and gusts up to 36mph beginning in the afternoon and going overnight.
Friday: Clouds will clear throughout the morning giving us sunny skies by the afternoon. High of 45.
Saturday: Sunny, high of 55.
Sunday: Sunny, high of 61.
Monday: Sunny, high of 62.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, high of 65.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, high of 66.
