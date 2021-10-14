Rain will help usher in cooler temps

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Variable cloudiness through the day with a high of 78 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 79. Some showers are possible through the day but mainly in the second half of the day.

Saturday: Widespread rain showers in the morning with a few lingering showers in the afternoon. High of 64 and breezy. As the rain stops, clouds will move out of the area as well.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 62.

Monday: Sunny, high of 65.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 67.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 69.

