Rain will help usher in cooler temps

(7 Day Forecast)
Thursday: Variable cloudiness through the day with a high of 78 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 79. Some showers are possible through the day but mainly in the second half of the day.
Saturday: Widespread rain showers in the morning with a few lingering showers in the afternoon. High of 64 and breezy. As the rain stops, clouds will move out of the area as well.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 62.
Monday: Sunny, high of 65.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 67.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 69.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler