Rain will help usher in cooler temps

Thursday:  Variable cloudiness through the day with a high of 78 degrees.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 79.  Some showers are possible through the day but mainly in the second half of the day.

Saturday:  Widespread rain showers in the morning with a few lingering showers in the afternoon.  High of 64 and breezy.  As the rain stops, clouds will move out of the area as well.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, high of 62.

Monday: Sunny, high of 65.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 67.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 69.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

