(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Rain with some scattered storms embedded within for the day. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a 2/5 risk for severe storms. The main concern with this is high winds as gusts could get up to 38mph today. Most of us are expecting up to an inch of rainfall but those in our Northernmost counties could see more. That gives us a risk for localized flooding issues but widespread flooding is not expected as the ground is not fully saturated. The river is set to crest at 27.7 feet which is barely in the action stage. Most of the day will be spent in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Some clouds clearing out at times with a high of 43.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain/snow showers. This will be nothing impactful. High of 51.

Thursday: Variable cloudiness, high of 54.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers starting late on Friday. High of 60.

Saturday: Much colder with a high of 36 and some snow showers possible.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 40.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler