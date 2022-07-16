SUNDAY: Below average temperatures with thunder showers likely

MONDAY: Rain contin ues for your Monday highs remaining below normal in the upper 70’s.

TUESDAY:Clearing out and hot for your Tuesday. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80’s

WEDNESDAY: Hot with highs in the lower 90’s for your Wednesday with a chance for a stray thunder shower or 2

THURSDAY: Remaining on the hot end. Highs in the upper 80’s with a could spotty thunderstorms.

FRIDAY:Clearing out as we finish the week. Mostly sunny and hot for your Friday with highs in the upper 80’s.

SATURDAY: Remaining hot as we begin the weekend. 90 degrees on Saturday under partly Cloudy skies.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick