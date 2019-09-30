Rainy and soggy start to Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Morning showers/thunder, becoming partly sunny afternoon, Highs 82-85.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and warm, Lows 66-69.
TUESDAY: Dry with plenty of heat and humidity, partly sunny, Highs 87-89.
WEDNESDAY Partly sunny and still very warm, Highs 85-87.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 81-84.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and much cooler, Highs 67-70.
SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool, Highs 67-70.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and staying seasonable, Highs near 70.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter