Rainy and windy Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Rain, breezy, overcast, Lows 53-55.
SUNDAY: AM showers ending by late morning, very windy and cloudy, Highs 63-65.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer, Highs 66-69.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies and pleasant, Highs 67-70.
WEDNESDAY: A cloudy day with rain moving in by the afternoon, Highs 62-64.
THURSDAY: Overcast with ongoing showers, Highs 61-63.
FRIDAY: Lingering AM showers, drastic cool-down, Highs near 50.
SATURDAY: Staying cool and dry, Highs 50-52.
