Rainy days to start the week

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Today will be a rainy throughout the entire day. We won’t see any major thunderstorms, rather long-lasting showers. High temperature of 57.

Tuesday: Tuesday will start off with some light showers, but the rain will clear out by the afternoon. The clouds will stick around for the entire day. High temperature of 60.

Wednesday: Wednesday is shaping up to be the first of a few good days. High temperatures well above average with mostly clear skies. High temperature of 76.

Thursday: Copy-and-paste your forecast from Wednesday to Thursday because the good weather continues. Mostly clear skies and a high of 77.

Friday: Friday will start off like Wednesday and Thursday. The high will still be in the mid 70s, while clouds increase with a mostly cloudy day. In the evening/night hours, there is a 30% chance of rain in the area. High temperature of 76.

Saturday: Cooling off just a bit with high temperatures dipping back down into the upper 60s. The clouds will stay in the area giving us mostly cloudy conditions, 30% chance of rain. High temperature of 67.

Sunday: Sunday is shaping up to be the coolest day of the week with a high of 55. Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler