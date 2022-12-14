7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A gradual return of cloud cover and colder air locked in to begin the day. We woke up to temperatures in the upper with little wind chill factor for the morning commute. Clouds continued to increase west to east as we transitioned further into the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 40s. Our next weather system continues its eastward approach and will likely move into the Ohio Valley late tonight into the beginning of the day tomorrow. Precipitation will overtake the region with pockets of light to moderate rain possible. Tonight, rain moves in with breezy winds also in the forecast. Winds will blow from the east around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible. Rain activity will continue on into the morning commute hours of Thursday.

THURSDAY: Rain activity will increase as we head into the morning hours of Thursday. Winds will also be breezy at times, with gusts of 30 mph possible. Winds will blow sustained from the southeast around 10-15 mph. There could be a few localized instances of freezing rain in some of our higher terrain areas, but most should stay as rain throughout the duration of the event. The best chance for freezing rain to fall is across portions of Pennsylvania, west of Pittsburgh and along the mountain region of WV. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 40s with a downward trend likely through the day. Rain totals will hover around one inch for the Ohio Valley from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. Locally higher amounts are possible. Most of the precip will start to wrap up by dinnertime.

FRIDAY: Clouds will reign supreme across our area with a stray snow flurry or two possible throughout the day. Temperatures will start to trend seasonal, maxing out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will also start to die down. Colder air will return Friday night into Saturday with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with cooler air locked in. Temperatures will max out around the freezing mark. We could see a few scattered snow flurries during the morning timeframe. This will not lead to accumulation.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with temperatures trending to be colder than the freezing mark. It will be a good day to be inside and wrapping presents, as we head into the holiday week of Christmas.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s. Broad high pressure will be overhead as we head into the new week.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds with sunshine back across the board. Daytime highs will range in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another occurrence of patchy clouds and sun. Temperatures will max out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Our next potential weather system will start to move in as we head into the end of the week. I will be keeping my eye on this track, because this could lead to travels implications for the holiday weekend.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey